Heeney, who was placed on injured reserve in October due to a torn ligament in his right ankle, expects to be healthy for the Raiders' offseason program, Jimmy Durkin of The Mercury News reports.

Heeney is coming up on 13 weeks since having surgery and is about three weeks from being able to do contact work. He recorded 15 tackles in only four games for the Raiders in 2016, so his return to action should give a boost to Oakland's front seven.