Sheldon was signed by the Raiders on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Sheldon, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound outside linebacker out of Division 2 Ferris State, went undrafted before participating in the Raiders' rookie camp tryout. He'll need to bulk up in order to make the active roster and aid in the team's pass rush, but he'll be given a shot throughout training camp.

