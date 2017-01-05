Irvin notched five tackles and forced a fumble during Sunday's regular season finale against the Broncos.

Irvin finished his 2016 campaign with a career-high 57 tackles to go along with seven sacks, one pass defensed, and six forced fumbles. The pass-rushing duo of Irvin and Khalil Mack wreaked havoc on opposing quarterbacks, combining for 18 sacks and a whopping 11 forced fumbles between the two. They'll look to put pressure on Houston this Saturday in their wild-card matchup.