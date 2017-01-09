Irvin notched five tackles (three solo) during Saturday's wild-card loss to the Texans.

Irvin and fellow pass-rusher Khalil Mack were unable to get to the quarterback in what turned out to be the Raiders' lone playoff tilt. The 29-year-old veteran has three years remaining on his contract with Oakland, so he'll look to start for the Raiders at outside linebacker again in 2017.

