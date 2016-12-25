Raiders' Clive Walford: Finds pay dirt versus Colts
Walford caught both of his targets for 20 yards and one touchdown Saturday versus the Colts.
Walford is only destined for around two or three targets per game and will likely only achieve fantasy relevance when he finds the end zone. That was the case Sunday, but keep in mind that five other players saw more targets than he did. With starting quarterback Derek Carr set to miss time with a broken leg, Walford's outlook looks particularly murky moving forward.
