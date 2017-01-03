Walford made one catch on three targets for 17 yards during Sunday's loss to the Broncos.

Walford finishes the 2016 regular season with 33 receptions on 52 targets for 359 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games. Walford's numbers this season were slightly better on a per-game basis than his rookie campaign one year ago, but he was ultimately not a consistent option in the Raiders' aerial attack and his fantasy value remained severely limited as a result. He even split snaps with backup tight end Mychal Rivera at certain points, while there isn't much optimism for Oakland heading into the playoffs as the five seed in the AFC with either Matt McGloin (shoulder) or Connor Cook at the helm.