Coach Jack Del Rio confirmed Wednesday that Cook will start Saturday's AFC wild-card playoff game against the Texans, the San Jose Mercury News reports.

In the process, the 2016 fourth-rounder will become the first QB to make his NFL starting debut in a playoff game. Cook is taking over from Matt McGloin, who started Week 17's game against the Broncos in place of the injured Derek Carr, but subsequently injured his left shoulder in that contest. Cook will square off against Brock Osweiler, who the Texans have re-installed as their No. 1 signal-caller. While it wouldn't surprise us to see Oakland run plenty Saturday, working in Cook's favor from a fantasy perspective is that he'll have a pair of reliable wideout targets at his disposal, namely Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree.