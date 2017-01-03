Cook is on track to start Saturday's playoff opener against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

The Raiders' top quarterback, Derek Carr (leg) will not be available this week, and backup quarterback Matt McGloin (shoulder) is not expected to play either, which leaves Cook in line to start the Raiders' first playoff game since 2002. Cook appeared in the first game of his NFL career in Week 17 in relief of an injured McGloin and held his own against a stiff Broncos pass defense, completing 14-of-21 passes for 150 yards while throwing one touchdown pass and one interception.