Cook completed 18 of 45 passes for 161 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions and was sacked three times in Oakland's 27-14 loss to Houston in their AFC wild-round playoff game Saturday.

Cook was in a tough spot, making his first career NFL start against the league's top-ranked defense, which led to predictable results. Oakland had just 203 yards of total offense and failed on 14 of 16 third-down attempts. The rookie was able to string together one good drive, but he missed targets all day and was hurt by some drops. The Raiders offense, so productive all season with Derek Carr steering, scored just 20 points in two games without him.