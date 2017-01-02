Cook completed 14 of 21 passes for 150 yards, with a touchdown and interception in Sunday's 24-6 loss at Denver. He also lost a fumble.

Cook took over for Matt McGloin, who suffered a first-half shoulder injury and did not return. It was the first meaningful action of the rookie's career, and he did manage to hook up with Amari Cooper on a 32-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Depending on the severity of McGloin's injury, Cook might have to start next week's playoff game for Oakland.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola