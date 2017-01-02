Cook completed 14 of 21 passes for 150 yards, with a touchdown and interception in Sunday's 24-6 loss at Denver. He also lost a fumble.

Cook took over for Matt McGloin, who suffered a first-half shoulder injury and did not return. It was the first meaningful action of the rookie's career, and he did manage to hook up with Amari Cooper on a 32-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Depending on the severity of McGloin's injury, Cook might have to start next week's playoff game for Oakland.