Helfet signed a reserve/future contract with the Raiders on Monday.

Helfet appeared in 25 games for the Seahawks in 2014 and 2015 but was waived after fracturing his foot in training camp last summer. With Mychal Rivera set to hit free agency, Helfet appears to have a wide-open shot to secure the Raiders' No. 3 tight end slot in advance of the 2017 campaign.