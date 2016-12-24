Raiders' Dan Williams: Active for Saturday
Williams (foot) is active for Saturday's game against the Colts.
Williams was a late addition to the Raiders' injury report after being limited in Friday's practice, but he'll give it a go Saturday. His presence is especially important given that fellow interior lineman Stacy McGee (ankle) will not play.
