Williams notched three tackles (two solo) during Saturday's loss to the Texans.

Throughout 16 games during the regular season, Williams recorded a career-low 17 tackles to go along with 0.5 sacks and one pass defensed. He has two years remaining on his contract with Oakland and will look to improve upon a disappointing season in 2017.

