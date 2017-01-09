Raiders' Dan Williams: Three tackles Saturday
Williams notched three tackles (two solo) during Saturday's loss to the Texans.
Throughout 16 games during the regular season, Williams recorded a career-low 17 tackles to go along with 0.5 sacks and one pass defensed. He has two years remaining on his contract with Oakland and will look to improve upon a disappointing season in 2017.
