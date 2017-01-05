Amerson recorded two tackles (one solo) during Sunday's loss to the Broncos.

Amerson notched a career-high 64 tackles throughout his 2016 regular season campaign, to go along with 16 passes defensed and two interceptions. He has four years remaining on his contract with the Raiders, while he'll look to provide a spark in the team's secondary throughout the upcoming playoffs.

