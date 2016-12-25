Washington carried 12 times for 99 yards and two scores during Saturday's 33-25 victory over the Colts. He also caught his only target for 18 yards.

Washington hadn't played in three of the Raiders' previous four games, so his sudden involvement in the game plan as anything more than a change-of-pace back comes as a surprise. He ultimately split carries with teammates Latavius Murray and Jalen Richard 12/16/4, respectively, but was clearly the most effective of the group. With QB Derek Carr (broken leg) set to miss a period of time, Oakland could turn to a more run-heavy approach starting next against the Broncos. However, it isn't clear to what extent Washington will remain in the game plan considering his out-of-nowhere usage Saturday marked a season high in rushing attempts and likely isn't sustainable moving forward.