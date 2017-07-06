Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Finding more comfortability following rookie season

Washington is "a lot more comfortable" around this time of the offseason than he was last year, but will still need to compete for playing time, Raiders.com reports.

Washington is slated to split back-up duties at running back with Jalen Richard once again, but this time they'll be positioned behind veteran newcomer Marshawn Lynch on the depth chart. Washington racked up 467 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just 87 carries in 14 games throughout his rookie campaign, but Richard displayed a great deal of elusiveness and remained involved in the high-flying offense as well. It'll be tough for either depth option to emerge in terms of consistent fantasy production, while rookie Elijah Hood could also vulture short-yardage carries when Lynch is off the field.