Washington rushed four times for 16 yards in the Raiders' 27-14 loss to the Texans in their AFC wild-card playoff game Saturday.

The Raiders struggled to move the ball consistently with Connor Cook leading the offense, but Washington's sudden downtick in usage is nonetheless surprising, especially since he's been the most effective Raiders tailback as of late and out-touched starter Latavius Murray in the regular-season finale. However, with Murray set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2017, Washington now enters the offseason with an opportunity to seize the top slot on the depth chart.