Washington had seven carries for 43 yards and caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 24-6 loss at Denver.

Washington didn't touch the ball for three straight games between Weeks 12-14, but has resurfaced as of late, including his 99-yard, two-touchdown performance last week. Meanwhile, Latavius Murray was quiet for the second straight week, rushing for just 11 yards on five carries Sunday. The rookie runner should see meaningful work next week in the first round of the playoffs, and the Raiders might need to lean on their running game even more, as rookie Connor Cook might have to start (second-stringer Matt McGloin left Sunday with a shoulder injury).