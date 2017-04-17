Autry, a restricted free agent, signed his contract tender with the Raiders on Monday, Matt Kawahara of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Autry played significant snaps for the Raiders in 2016 and racked up 2.5 sacks in the process. However, he could be in store for a major decrease in playing time if Mario Edwards is able to stay healthy this upcoming season.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories