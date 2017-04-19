Kirkland signed an exclusive right free agent contract with the Raiders, Matt Kawahara of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Kirkland was on the Raiders' active roster for six games last season, starting in four of those tilts. He'll likely be a backup with the team in 2017, though he could compete for a Week 1starting role.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories