Raiders' Derek Carr: Completes Monday's workout

Carr (fibula) was able to complete Monday's workout, which marked the start of the Raiders' offseason program, USA Today's Lindsay Jones reports.

Carr broke his right fibula in Week 16 of last season, but ended last month by stating his intention to be fully involved in Oakland's offseason work. Although the Raiders' exertions were likely on the lighter side to start their program off, the fact that Carr completed all the tasks his teammates did is certainly encouraging. According to all accounts, Carr's recovery has gone tremendously well, but given his massive importance, it's likely his status will continue to be updated until he's back in full football activities. In the meantime, Carr hopes to secure in new contract with the Raiders before training camp, and said Monday his agent and general manager Reggie McKenzie have been in talks over a deal for months.