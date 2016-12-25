Raiders' Derek Carr: Diagnosed with broken leg

Carr suffered a broken leg in Saturday's victory over the Colts, Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Videos taken of Carr immediately after suffering the injury showed him saying that he broke something in his leg, and it turns out he was unfortunately correct. Carr will undergo surgery Sunday and will be out indefinitely, so it seems highly unlikely he will be able to play again this season. Matt McGloin is set to take over as the Raiders' starting quarterback moving forward.