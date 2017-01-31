Raiders' Derek Carr: Sustained broken finger in Week 12

Carr, whose season ended due to a broken right fibula, suffered a fractured right pinkie finger in Week 12, The Mercury News reports.

Carr's offseason focus will rightfully be rehabilitation on his right leg, but prior to the devastating injury, he was toughing out what was believed to be a dislocated finger at the time. In his first two games with the ailment in tow, he completed a measly 36 of 76 passes while averaging just short of 5.0 yards per attempt. He displayed increased comfort in his final two appearances, surpassing 60 percent passing in both outings, as he did in each of the first 11 contests of the year. After Carr went down for good in Week 16, the Raiders' fortunes were effectively sealed, losing out on the AFC West title in the regular season finale and dropping out of the postseason, 27-14, to the Texans in the wild-card round. If all goes as planned in his recovery, he should be healthy enough to take part in the majority of the offseason program.