Raiders' Derek Carr: Undergoes leg surgery Tuesday

Carr underwent surgery on his broken right fibula Tuesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, the procedure has been completed, but the prospect of a 6-to-8 recovery timetable has inspired thoughts that Carr could be available for the Super Bowl, if the Raiders were to reach the season-capping contest in Houston under the direction of quarterback Matt McGloin. Optimistic parties should put those thoughts to bed, though. Per a discussion between Dr. Nick Grosso, president of The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, and the Bay Area News Group, the notion Carr may be ready for game action in six weeks is untenable. "There will be six to eight weeks minimum for healing and [the] Super Bowl will be over by then," Grosso said. After that initial period, Carr will still need "an additional four to six weeks before he can play again because even once the bone has healed the soft tissue around it also needs to be adapt and remodel itself. But he could be training and even throwing again in three months." With that knowledge, Carr is a great candidate to take part in the entire offseason program, just not Super Bowl LI.