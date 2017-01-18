Raiders' Donald Penn: Still dealing with knee injury
Penn won't participate in the Pro Bowl due to his knee fracture, Scott Bair of CSN Bay Area reports.
Penn missed the Raiders wild-card playoff loss to Houston due to his small knee fracture and it appears he has yet to recover. Though it's preventing Penn from participating in the Pro Bowl, his knee injury isn't expected to linger into offseason practices.
