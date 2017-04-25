Raiders' Gabe Holmes: Returns to full health
Holmes (ankle) has returned to full health, CSN Bay Area's Scott Bair reports.
Holmes missed the entire 2016 season after suffering a severe high-ankle sprain in training camp. Although he's now recovered from the injury, Holmes looks set to enter the 2017 campaign buried on the depth chart under Jared Cook, Clive Walford and Lee Smith.
