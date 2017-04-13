Holmes (ankle) signed his one-year contract tender with the Raiders on Thursday, Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Holmes was tendered early in March but only just signed his contract. He began last season on the practice squad before ending the year on injured reserve. He'll look to make the opening week roster as a special teams player and the No. 3 or No. 4 option at tight end for Oakland in 2017.

