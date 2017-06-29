Raiders' Gabe Jackson: Signs five-year extension
Jackson signed a five-year, $56 million extension with the Raiders on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jackson has been a consistent force along the offensive line for Oakland since being drafted by the team in 2014. He's started in 44 games for the team over his three seasons, including all 16 games each of the past two seasons. His extension will keep him under contract with the team through the 2022 season.
