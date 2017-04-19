Tavecchio signed a contract with the Raiders on Wednesday.

Tavecchio has spent time with the Packers, Lions, and Raiders since 2013, but he's never made an active roster. 2017 will mark the fourth straight offseason that Tavecchio has spent with Oakland. He'll provide competition for Sebastian Janikowski, who will again be the major front-runner to be the team's kicker.

