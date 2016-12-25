Richard rushed six times for 66 yards and caught all three of his targets for 13 yards Saturday against the Colts.

Despite seeing the lightest workload out of him, DeAndre Washington and Latavius Murray, Richard was the most effective considering he ran at an 11 yards per carry clip. However, it was Washington who ran away with the spotlight to the tune of 117 total yards and two touchdowns. It isn't clear how the rushing attempts will be divvied up moving forward, as Washington's sudden usage came as a surprise, but look for the Raiders' to place a stronger emphasis on the run with starting quarterback Derek Carr (broken leg) set to miss a lengthy period of time.