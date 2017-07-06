Richard, entering his second year in the NFL, has been able to amp up his game by learning from veteran newcomers Marshawn Lynch and Cordarrelle Patterson throughout the offseason, Raiders.com reports.

Richard has gained plenty of insight from Lynch out of the backfield, but the former's offensive playing time figures to be limited for as long as the veteran remains healthy. DeAndre Washington and rookie Elijah Hood are also in the picture at running back, so it'll be tough for Richard's role to expand much throughout his sophomore campaign. He could also see his work in the return game reduced with a speedy Patterson factoring into the mix, though Richard has his head on straight and sounds unselfish regarding the team's multitude of weapons. Richard doesn't have a high fantasy ceiling at this point in his career, but his versatility off the bench is still serviceable for the Raiders moving forward.