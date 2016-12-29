Raiders' Jalen Richard: Limited at practice Wednesday
Richard (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Per CSN Bay Area, Richard "should be fine" for Sunday's game against the Broncos, thus putting him on track to remain part of the Raiders' Week 17 backfield mix, along with DeAndre Washington and Latavius Murray.
