Richard (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's regular season finale against the Broncos.

After practicing in a limited fashion all week, we'd expect Richard to be able to give is a go Sunday in a game with playoff seeding implications for the Raiders. He's thus on track to remain part of the team's Week 17 backfield mix, along with DeAndre Washington and Latavius Murray in an offense now helmed by QB Matt McGloin, in the wake of Derek Carr's injury.