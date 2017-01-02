Richard (shoulder) had three carries for three yards and caught his lone target for negative five yards in Sunday's 24-6 loss at Denver.

Richard (shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion all week, but was able to suit up Sunday, although he was unproductive, like most of his fellow offensive teammates. He's seen 6-to-10 touches in eight of the last nine games, so he'll continue to serve as a change-of-pace runner for the Raiders in the playoffs.