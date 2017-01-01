Richard (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Richard will remain part of the Raiders' Week 17 backfield mix, joining DeAndre Washington and Latavius Murray in a running attack that will be working behind QB Matt McGloin, in the wake of Derek Carr's injury.

