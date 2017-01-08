Richard rushed three times for three yards and caught both of his targets for eight yards during the Raiders' 27-14 postseason loss to the Texans on Saturday.

Not only did Richard see less carries than both Latavius Murray and DeAndre Washington, he was also the least effective with his opportunities on a per-touch basis. He performed well on special teams, though, breaking off a 37-yard kickoff return at one point and averaging 19.0 yards per opportunity on punts. With Murray set to be a free agent in the offseason, Richard is now set to enter the offseason with a chance to become a bigger part of the Raiders' weekly offensive game plan in 2017.