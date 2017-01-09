Raiders' Jamize Olawale: Just one carry Saturday
Olawale gained six yards on one carry during Saturday's wild-card loss to the Texans.
Olawale was given a rushing attempt for the first time in the Raiders' last seven games, while Latavius Murray, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington continued to lead the way out of the backfield.
