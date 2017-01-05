Raiders' Jamize Olawale: One reception Sunday
Olawale caught one pass on one target for 10 yards in Sunday's regular season finale against the Broncos.
Olawale finished the 2016 regular season with 47 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 17 carries to go along with 12 receptions on 14 targets for 227 yards and one score in 16 games. The 27-year-old has two years remaining on his contract with Oakland, but he figures to remain an afterthought in terms of fantasy attention.
