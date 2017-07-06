Raiders' Jihad Ward: Expected back in mid-August
Ward (foot) is expected to return to the field in mid-August but the Raiders are not going to rush his return, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.
Ward underwent minor foot surgery earlier this week and while he won't be available at the beginning of training camp, the Raiders are confident he'll be back before the start of the regular season. His absence from the field will give some other reserve defensive lineman an opportunity for more reps - in the hopes of landing a spot on the 53-man roster.
