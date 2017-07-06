Ward underwent surgery on his left leg in June, Michael Gehlken of The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Ward looked to have been favoring his left leg during June's OTAs and reportedly "wasn't seen working again all spring." An Instagram post by 247Sports' Kevin Boilard from Monday shows a picture of Ward in hospital clothing while supporting his left leg with a scooter. It isn't clear if he'll be ready to go in time for training camp.