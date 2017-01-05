Holton was unable to catch his only target in Sunday's regular season finale against the Broncos.

Holton was also handed a rushing attempt, but he failed to gain a single yard. He finishes the 2016 regular season with just two receptions on three targets for 34 yards in 15 games. He also rushed for 43 yards on six carries to go along with a lost fumble. It was a bit of an uneventful rookie season for Holton, but he has two years left on his contract with the Raiders so he'll look to prove his worth down the road.