Joseph (toe) is active for Saturday's game in Houston.

The Raiders didn't have the services of their 2016 first-rounder for the final four outings of the regular season due to an injured left big toe. After turning in limited showings in practice this week, Joseph will return for the first time since Week 13 as the starting strong safety, from which he racked up 60 tackles (44 solo), one interception, and one fumble recovery prior to the recent respite.