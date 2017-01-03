Joseph (toe) said he expects to play Saturday against the Texans, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie has missed the last four contests due to the toe injury but is optimistic he'll be out on the field for the Raiders' first playoff game in over a decade. Fellow safety Nate Allen (concussion) remains on concussion protocol, so Joseph's presence could be a huge boost for the defense Saturday, should Allen be ruled out. Look for more updates to come throughout the week once practice reports are released.