Mack (back) had the fifth-year option of his contract exercised by the Raiders on Thursday, Peter Schrager of FoxSports.com reports.

This move by the Raiders' front office comes as no surprise, securing Mack as a key focus on the defensive side of the ball through the 2018 season. Although Mack is currently slated to become an unrestricted free agent in 2019, the Raiders now have additional time to work out a long-term deal with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.