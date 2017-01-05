Mack notched five tackles (all solo) in Sunday's regular season finale against the Broncos.

Mack was held sack-less for the Raiders' last three games of the season after a stellar campaign in which he racked up 11 sacks over a 10-game span. Overall, his regular season stats include 73 tackles, 11 sacks, three passes defensed, one interception, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown. He didn't quite match his 2015 sack total of 15, but the five forced fumbles were a career-high by far. He'll look to step up for Oakland's defense in the playoffs with the team taking on Houston this Saturday.