Raiders' Latavius Murray: Touches the ball just six times

Murray had just five carries for 11 yards and caught his lone target for 14 yards in Sunday's 24-6 loss at Denver.

Up until last week, it looked like Murray had established himself as Oakland's true workhorse back, but DeAndre Washington has re-emerged over the last two games, rushing for 142 yards and two touchdowns. With Jalen Richard also in the mix for 6-to-10 touches per week, Murray doesn't appear to be that attractive of an option for fantasy owners participating in playoff leagues.