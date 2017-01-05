Smith (hamstring) racked up a season-high 12 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's regular season finale against the Broncos.

Smith hit the double-digit tackle mark for just the second time this season, and finished his 2016 campaign with 103 tackles, three passes defensed, one interception, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in 15 games. He'll look to ride his recent momentum into the playoffs as he'll continue to start at outside linebacker before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2017.