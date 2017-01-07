Smith (hamstring) is questionable to return to Saturday's wild-card game in Houston.

The Raiders' leading tackler on the season with 103, Smith also notched two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception across 15 outings. If he's unable to take the field again Saturday, Daren Bates is the likely candidate to fill in at weak-side linebacker.

