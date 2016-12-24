Raiders' Mario Edwards: Activated in advance of Week 16
Edwards (hip) was activated from IR/Designated for Return by the Raiders on Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It remains to be seen how much work Edwards will be up for out of the gate, but his return to the mix bolsters the Raiders' pass rush, in any case.
