King appeared in all 16 regular season games for the Raiders in 2016, averaging 48.6 yards per punt on 81 punts, which was good enough for second in the NFL behind the Colts' Pat McAfee.

King's solid play throughout the season also earned him second team All-Pro honors by the Associated Press, CSNBayArea.com reports. Having signed a five-year extension with Oakland in February of 2016, King is slated to remain with the Raiders through 2020.